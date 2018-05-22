Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Goes 2-for-2 in first rehab game

Chisenhall started in right field and recorded a base hit and double across two at-bats during his first rehab game with Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Chisenhall was limited to four innings of playing time in his first competitive action since hitting the disabled list in early April with a right calf strain. The injury seems to be behind Chisenhall at this point, but because he has been idle for the past month and a half, the Tribe likely wants to see him play a full game in the field and pick up some additional at-bats in the minors before activating him. Chisenhall should be back from the 10-day disabled list at the end of the month and supplant Melky Cabrera and Brandon Guyer as the Indians' primary right fielder.