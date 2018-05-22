Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Goes 2-for-2 in first rehab game
Chisenhall started in right field and recorded a base hit and double across two at-bats during his first rehab game with Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Chisenhall was limited to four innings of playing time in his first competitive action since hitting the disabled list in early April with a right calf strain. The injury seems to be behind Chisenhall at this point, but because he has been idle for the past month and a half, the Tribe likely wants to see him play a full game in the field and pick up some additional at-bats in the minors before activating him. Chisenhall should be back from the 10-day disabled list at the end of the month and supplant Melky Cabrera and Brandon Guyer as the Indians' primary right fielder.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will begin rehab assignment Monday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Resumes light baseball activities•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Hits disabled list•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Likely ticketed for DL stint•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Exits with calf injury•
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...