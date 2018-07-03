Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Headed to DL with calf strain

Chisenhall will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after suffering a moderate left calf strain, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Chisenhall was a late scratch ahead of Monday's game against Royals, suggesting he may have picked up the injury Sunday against the Athletics or while warming up prior to the series opener with Kansas City. In any event, he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half, creating an opening in the outfield against right-handed pitching. Rajai Davis and Brandon Guyer will likely be the main beneficiaries of increased at-bats while Chisenhall is on the shelf.