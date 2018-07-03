Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Headed to DL with calf strain
Chisenhall will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after suffering a moderate left calf strain, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Chisenhall was a late scratch ahead of Monday's game against Royals, suggesting he may have picked up the injury Sunday against the Athletics or while warming up prior to the series opener with Kansas City. In any event, he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half, creating an opening in the outfield against right-handed pitching. Rajai Davis and Brandon Guyer will likely be the main beneficiaries of increased at-bats while Chisenhall is on the shelf.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Late scratch Monday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits again versus lefty•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns to lineup•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Scratched with calf soreness•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Situated on bench Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...