Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Headed to DL

Chisenhall will be placed on the disabled list after suffering a moderate calf strain, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Chisenhall was a late scratch from Monday's lineup, and although it's unclear as to when he sustained the injury, he'll head to the 10-day disabled list. With Chisenhall on the shelf, Rajai Davis will likely man center field, with Tyler Naquin taking over in right.