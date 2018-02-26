Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Healthy to start spring training

Chisenhall is 100 percent healthy as the Indians head into the second week of spring training, Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald reports.

Chisenhall showed up to spring training healthy and with increased flexibility, something he focused on during the offseason. He found himself on the disabled list on July 10 of last season with a calf injury, and wasn't able to come back until Sept. 14 -- he led the team with 51 RBI prior to the injury. The 29-year-old outfielder will look to remain healthy throughout the 2018 campaign.