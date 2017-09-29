Play

Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Held out Friday

Chisenhall is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.

Chisenhall returned to the lineup Thursday after not starting the previous 11 games due to a calf injury, so he will be held out Friday in order to give his leg some time to recover from its first live action in a while. Austin Jackson will man left field for the Indians on Friday.

