Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Held out Friday
Chisenhall is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
Chisenhall returned to the lineup Thursday after not starting the previous 11 games due to a calf injury, so he will be held out Friday in order to give his leg some time to recover from its first live action in a while. Austin Jackson will man left field for the Indians on Friday.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will not travel with club to Seattle•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...