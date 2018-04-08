Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Hits disabled list
The Indians placed Chisenhall (calf) on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
This was the expected outcome after Chisenhall sustained a right calf strain during Saturday's game against the Royals and was forced to exit early. The Indians haven't suggested that a long-term absence is in store for Chisenhall, but the team will bring aboard Tyler Naquin from Triple-A Columbus to provide some reinforcement in the outfield while Chisenhall is sidelined for at least a week and a half with the injury.
