Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Late scratch Monday

Chisenhall was removed from Monday's starting lineup against the Royals prior to game time due to a left calf issue, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The severity of Chisenhall's injury is currently unclear, but more news about his status should be released in the near future. With Chisenhall out of the lineup, Tyler Naquin will man right field and Rajai Davis is set to take over in center.