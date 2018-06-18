Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Logs multi-hit day

Chisenhall went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.

Chisenhall has now recorded a base knock in eight of his last 10 games, despite collecting just one RBI and three extra-base hits over that span. Though the sample size is small, he's hitting an impressive .340 with a .879 OPS through 18 games in 2018.