Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Making steady progress
Chisenhall (calf) has been running on a treadmill, taking swings off a tee and making throws on the field, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Chisenhall was placed on the disabled list July 2 due to a moderate left calf strain. Although his return is likely a ways off, it's good to see him participating in some baseball activities without issue. After being shifted to the 60-day DL, Chisenhall won't be activated until early September.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out 8-to-10 weeks•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Could face extended absence•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Headed to DL with calf strain•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Late scratch Monday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits again versus lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...