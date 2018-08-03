Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Making steady progress

Chisenhall (calf) has been running on a treadmill, taking swings off a tee and making throws on the field, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chisenhall was placed on the disabled list July 2 due to a moderate left calf strain. Although his return is likely a ways off, it's good to see him participating in some baseball activities without issue. After being shifted to the 60-day DL, Chisenhall won't be activated until early September.