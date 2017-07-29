Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Making strides in rehab

Chisenhall (calf) is progressing and expected to begin running the bases soon, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The outfielder suffered a strained right calf on July 9 that's had him sidelined from doing much of anything since. Chisenhall has been able to do sprints in recent days, but advancing to baserunning will be a big test. For now, the club is taking it slow and have yet to put a date on his return.