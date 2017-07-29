Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Making strides in rehab
Chisenhall (calf) is progressing and expected to begin running the bases soon, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
The outfielder suffered a strained right calf on July 9 that's had him sidelined from doing much of anything since. Chisenhall has been able to do sprints in recent days, but advancing to baserunning will be a big test. For now, the club is taking it slow and have yet to put a date on his return.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns to BP•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Back to baseball activities but still weeks away•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Placed on DL•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out at least through late July•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will land on disabled list•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Leaves Sunday's game with calf injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...