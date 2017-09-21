Play

Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not in Thursday's lineup

Chisenhall (calf) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

Chisenhall will miss a sixth straight game due to a lingering calf injury. He remains day-to-day for the time being, while Abraham Almonte draws the assignment in left for the series finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast