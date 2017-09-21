Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not in Thursday's lineup
Chisenhall (calf) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Chisenhall will miss a sixth straight game due to a lingering calf injury. He remains day-to-day for the time being, while Abraham Almonte draws the assignment in left for the series finale.
