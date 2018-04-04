Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Chisenhall is out of the lineup against the Angels on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Chisenhall has started in right field for the first five games of the 2018 season but will get the day off with southpaw Tyler Skaggs on the mound for Los Angeles. In his place, Brandon Guyer will draw the start and bat fifth in the order.

