Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not ready for rehab assignment
Chisenhall, who's been on the DL with a strained right calf sustained on July 9, is still not ready to play in a rehab game, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
As of last week, the news on the injured outfielder suggested his rehab was progressing well. Unfortunately, manager Terry Francona's words on Thursday's didn't echo that same sentiment. "Lonnie just isn't ready to go out and play yet," Francona said. "The last hurdle is that he has to completely not feel anything (in the injured area)." Those comments seem to suggest that Chisenhall is still dealing with some pain, and until that subsides, there will be no way to project when the 28-year-old will return.
