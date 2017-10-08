Play

Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not starting Sunday

Chisenhall is out of the lineup for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Sunday.

Austin Jackson will draw another start in left field while Chisenhall stays on the bench. Since the start of the playoffs, Chisenhall has yet to appear in the starting lineup.

