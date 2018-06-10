Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Notches double against Tigers
Chisenhall went 1-for-5 with a double in Saturday's loss to the Tigers.
After a lengthy stay on the disabled list due to a calf injury, Chisenhall has offered modest production since being activated Tuesday. He's gone 3-for-16 with one extra-base hit and two RBI in that four-game stretch and has gotten the start in each of those contests. Chisenhall seems to have a hold on the right field job for now, but things could change once Tyler Naquin (hamstring) comes off the disabled list.
