Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: On cusp of rehab assignment

Chisenhall (calf) is expected to embark on a rehab assignment Monday with hopes of being activated by the following weekend, Connor Mount of MLB.com reports.

Out since July 14, the outfielder's recovery hasn't moved as quickly as many hoped, but he's now inching closer a return. Chisenhall is scheduled to run the bases Saturday before a rehab assignment is mapped out. He was leading the team with 51 RBI before landing on the DL.