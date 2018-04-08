Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out 4-to-6 weeks

Indians manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Chisenhall is dealing with a right calf strain and will likely be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though the Indians are characterizing Chisenhall's injury as mild, the outfielder will still be sidelined for at least the next month due to the recurring nature of the right calf issue, which cost him time in spring training and during the 2017 season. Chisenhall's extended absence should open up more at-bats in right field for Tyler Naquin, who will likely occupy the large side of a platoon with Brandon Guyer at the position after being promoted from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.