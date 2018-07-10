Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out 8-to-10 weeks
Chisenhall has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 left calf strain and is expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
This means he won't be able to return until around Sept. 1, at the earliest, so those in redraft leagues may be able to find a better use of a roster spot. Tyler Naquin has been filling in for Chisenhall against righties, while Brandon Guyer has been getting starts in right field against southpaws.
