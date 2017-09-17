Play

Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out again Sunday

Chisenhall (calf) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.

For the third consecutive game, Chisenhall will remain on the bench as he continues nursing a calf issue. Jason Kipnis will start in center Sunday while Austin Jackson and Jay Bruce cover left and right field, respectively.

