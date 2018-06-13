Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out of lineup Wednesday
Chisenhall is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Chisenhall will take a seat following seven straight starts, during which he went 9-for-27 (.333 average) with three RBI. In his place, Melky Cabrera will start in right field and bat sixth.
