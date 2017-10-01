Play

Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out of Sunday lineup

Chisenhall is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Austin Jackson will start in left field while Chisenhall gets some rest. Chisenhall dealt with a calf injury recently, so the Indians are likely looking to avoid aggravating the injury with the postseason set to begin this week.

