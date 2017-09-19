Play

Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains out of lineup

Chisenhall (calf) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

A team off day Monday gave Chisenhall a day to recover without missing a game, but he is not ready to return to action just yet, and will open on the bench Tuesday for the fourth game in a row. Austin Jackson will make another start in left field for the Indians.

