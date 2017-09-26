Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains out Tuesday
Chisenhall (calf) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Chisenhall hasn't played since Sept. 14 due to calf soreness, and the issue will force him to miss yet another contest. He didn't travel with the Indians over the weekend, staying back in Cleveland to continue rehabbing his injured calf instead, but there hasn't been any word of his progress, so it's still unclear when he may be able to return to action. In the meantime, Austin Jackson will continue to start in left field in his place.
