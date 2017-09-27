Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains out Wednesday
Chisenhall (calf) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.
There's yet to be any indication as to when Chisenhall may be ready to return, as he remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game. Until further notice, look for Austin Jackson to regularly start in left field.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will not travel with club to Seattle•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Still out Wednesday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains out of lineup•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out again Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...