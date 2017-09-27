Play

Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains out Wednesday

Chisenhall (calf) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.

There's yet to be any indication as to when Chisenhall may be ready to return, as he remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game. Until further notice, look for Austin Jackson to regularly start in left field.

