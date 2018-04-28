Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Resumes light baseball activities
Chisenhall (calf) resumed light baseball activities Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Those activities included hitting and playing catch. The Indians are taking his rehab slowly, as he dealt with the same calf issue last year. They want him to be completely symptom-free before bringing him back in order to avoid the setbacks which cost him part of the 2017 season.
