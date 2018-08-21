Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Return not imminent

Manager Terry Francona said Chisenhall (calf) is "not as close as we had hoped" in his return from calf issues, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chisenhall has been on the disabled list since July 2 with a left calf strain. He's currently rehabbing at the team's spring training facilities in Arizona, though it doesn't sound like he's particularly close to rejoining the Indians.

