Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns from DL
Chisenhall (calf) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
Chisenhall has been on the shelf since April 8 with a calf strain, but he's finally returned to health. In seven games prior to the injury, he went 4-for-17 with one double and a stolen base. Bradley Zimmer was demoted to the minors in a corresponding move.
