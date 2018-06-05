Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns from DL

Chisenhall (calf) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Chisenhall has been on the shelf since April 8 with a calf strain, but he's finally returned to health. In seven games prior to the injury, he went 4-for-17 with one double and a stolen base. Bradley Zimmer was demoted to the minors in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories