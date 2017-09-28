Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns to action Thursday

Chisenhall (calf) is back in the lineup Thursday against the Twins.

Chisenhall struck out in a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday, breaking a streak of 10 straight missed games. He's now back to his regular role in left field, batting seventh in the order. Though he's now presumably healthy, Chisenhall could still concede reps to Austin Jackson or Abraham Almonte in the season's final week.

