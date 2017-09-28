Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns to action Thursday
Chisenhall (calf) is back in the lineup Thursday against the Twins.
Chisenhall struck out in a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday, breaking a streak of 10 straight missed games. He's now back to his regular role in left field, batting seventh in the order. Though he's now presumably healthy, Chisenhall could still concede reps to Austin Jackson or Abraham Almonte in the season's final week.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will not travel with club to Seattle•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Still out Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...