Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns to BP
Chisenhall (calf) took on-field batting practice prior to Monday's game.
Chisenhall was also seen playing catch on the outfield grass before the batting practice session. Manager Terry Francona admitted that Chisenhall is still a couple weeks away from returning and that the team doesn't want to rush him back into action, so look for Abraham Almonte and Brandon Guyer to continue their platoon in right field for a bit longer.
