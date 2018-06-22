Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns to lineup

Chisenhall is in the lineup Friday against the Tigers.

Chisenhall reportedly missed two straight starts with sore calves, though the first absence may have just been a normal day off. It's a worrisome injury for him, as he's already been out nearly two months with a calf injury this season. He's batting sixth and playing right field against the Tigers.

More News
Our Latest Stories