Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns to lineup
Chisenhall is in the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Chisenhall reportedly missed two straight starts with sore calves, though the first absence may have just been a normal day off. It's a worrisome injury for him, as he's already been out nearly two months with a calf injury this season. He's batting sixth and playing right field against the Tigers.
