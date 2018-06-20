Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Scratched with calf soreness

Chisenhall was scratched from the starting lineup Wednesday against the White Sox due to soreness in both calves, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The severity of the issue remains unclear at the moment, but it's worth noting that Chisenhall has already dealt with a pair of calf injuries this season, the second of which forced him to spend nearly two months on the disabled list. Rajai Davis is now starting in center field and hitting ninth, pushing Tyler Naquin to right field.