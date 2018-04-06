Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits again Friday

Chisenhall is out of the lineup again Friday against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Chisenhall sits for the second straight game as the Indians face another lefty in Danny Duffy. Brandon Guyer starts in his place, in what seems to be a straightforward platoon in right field. Chisenhall has a slight platoon split for his career (103 wRC+ against righties and 92 against lefties) but Guyer has a very large one (81 wRC+ against righties and 131 against lefties), making them a natural pairing.