Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits again Thursday
Chisenhall is out of Thursday's lineup versus the White Sox.
Chisenhall will remain on the bench for a second straight game with left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound. In his absence, the recently reinstated Brandon Guyer (neck) will start in right field.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Notches double against Tigers•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Returns from DL•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Trending toward activation Tuesday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Goes 2-for-2 in first rehab game•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will begin rehab assignment Monday•
