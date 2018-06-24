Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits again versus lefty

Chisenhall will sit against the left-handed Matt Boyd and the Tigers on Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chisenhall will sit for the second straight day with the Indians facing two straight lefties. He's now sat for four of the last five games, though three of those came against southpaws. Brandon Guyer will start in right field Sunday.

