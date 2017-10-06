Play

Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits Friday

Chisenhall is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Friday.

Chisenhall will retreat to the bench in favor of Austin Jackson, who is set to man left field and bat seventh in the order for the second game of the series. During Thursday's contest, Chisenhall went 0-for-1 and was replaced by Jackson in the bottom of the sixth inning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast