Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits Friday
Chisenhall is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Friday.
Chisenhall will retreat to the bench in favor of Austin Jackson, who is set to man left field and bat seventh in the order for the second game of the series. During Thursday's contest, Chisenhall went 0-for-1 and was replaced by Jackson in the bottom of the sixth inning.
