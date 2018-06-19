Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Situated on bench Tuesday
Chisenhall is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Chisenhall is hitting an impressive .395/.477/.526 with a 5:5 BB:K in 12 games since returning from the disabled list, but he'll head to the bench with a lefty in Carlos Rodon toeing the rubber for the opposition. Brandon Guyer will start in right field and hit fifth in his stead.
