Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Still out Wednesday

Chisenhall (calf) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Chisenhall will be held out for a fifth straight game as he continues to nurse a calf injury he sustained last Thursday. His status for Thursday's series finale remains up in the air. In his place, Austin Jackson is starting in left field and batting second.

