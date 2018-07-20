Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Transferred to 60-day DL

Chisenhall (calf) was moved to the 60-day disabled list prior to Friday's game.

Chisenhall was transferred over in order to make room for Melky Cabrera on the active roster. Since Chisenhall was expected to miss around 8-to-10 weeks due to a Grade 2 left calf strain he suffered in early July, this move won't impact his timetable.

