Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Transferred to 60-day DL
Chisenhall (calf) was moved to the 60-day disabled list prior to Friday's game.
Chisenhall was transferred over in order to make room for Melky Cabrera on the active roster. Since Chisenhall was expected to miss around 8-to-10 weeks due to a Grade 2 left calf strain he suffered in early July, this move won't impact his timetable.
