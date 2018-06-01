Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Trending toward Tuesday activation

Indians manager Terry Francona said Chisenhall (calf) will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chisenhall looks to be just about fully recovered from the right calf strain, as he has already logged appearances in seven minor-league rehab games, including starts with Triple-A Columbus both of the past two days. During his time on the farm, Chisenhall has gone 6-for-19 with a pair of home runs and five walks while gradually increasing the amount of innings he has played in the field. With Bradley Zimmer (chest) set to come off the DL on Friday and Brandon Guyer (neck) also on track for a Tuesday activation, manager Terry Francona will soon face some tough lineup choices in the outfield.