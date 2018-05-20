Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will begin rehab assignment Monday
Chisenhall (calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Chisenhall has been out since early April with a calf strain. The Indians are managing his rehab carefully and will continue to do so during his rehab assignment. He'll play a few innings Monday and Wednesday and will continue an every other day schedule while he works his way back from his injury.
