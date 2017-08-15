Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will move rehab to Triple-A

Chisenhall (calf) will transfer his rehab assignment Tuesday to Triple-A Columbus.

Chisenhall has been sidelined since July 9 with the calf strain, but looks to be nearing a return after kicking off his rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Akron. He'll presumably stick around with Columbus for a game or two before the Indians reassess his health and determine if Chisenhall is ready to return from the disabled list prior to the big club's weekend series with the Royals. Once he's back in the fold, Chisenhall is expected to assume the larger side of a platoon in right field with Austin Jackson or Brandon Guyer.