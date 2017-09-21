Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will not travel with club to Seattle
Chisenhall (calf) will stay in Cleveland and not make the trip to Seattle for the team's three-game series this weekend, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The outfielder has been out since Sept. 14, when he exited with tightness in his right calf. Since he's not going to be available this weekend, that leaves his status up in the air for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, which follows a scheduled off day. In his place, Austin Jackson will likely continue to draw a majority of the starts in left field.
