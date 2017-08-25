Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will play more rehab games

Chisenhall (calf) is set to return to Double-A Akron on Sunday for a couple more games before returning to the Indians, Chris Assenheimer of The Chronicle reports.

Chisenhall will resume his rehab assignment following a brief hiatus, as the 28-year-old was dealing with family issues over the past couple days. He will likely play in two or three more games at the Double-A level before rejoining the big-league club, although he is in line for a role off the bench upon his reinstatement from the 10-day DL.