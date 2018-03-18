Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will play Sunday

Chisenhall (calf) will start in right field and bat third for the Indians in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Chisenhall was held out of Saturday's game against the Cubs while battling a sore right calf, but his day off looks to be precautionary more than anything else. The 29-year-old is slated to open the upcoming season as the strong side of a platoon in right field.