Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will play Sunday
Chisenhall (calf) will start in right field and bat third for the Indians in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Chisenhall was held out of Saturday's game against the Cubs while battling a sore right calf, but his day off looks to be precautionary more than anything else. The 29-year-old is slated to open the upcoming season as the strong side of a platoon in right field.
More News
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Dealing with calf tightness•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Healthy to start spring training•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Avoids arbitration•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Not starting Sunday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sits Friday•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...