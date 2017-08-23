Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will work out with team Friday

Chisenhall (calf) will work out with the club prior to Friday's game against the Royals in order to determine whether he is ready for reinstatement from the 10-day DL, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

Chisenhall has been out with a right calf strain since the All-Star break, but appears to be on the verge of activation. He's currently away from the club due to family reasons, but could embark on one last rehab assignment Sunday if it seems as though he needs another outing.