Oviedo gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings Thursday for Low-A Lake County.

The big righty's ERA comes down to 4.70 as a result of this bounce-back performance coming on the heels of last week's outing when he gave up five runs while recording just one out. He also has a six-run, two-out outing from April 15 on his ledger. Save for those two hiccups, Oviedo has been as advertised this year for the Captains.