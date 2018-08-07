Indians' Luis Oviedo: Impresses in first Midwest League start
Oviedo tossed five shutout innings and struck out four Monday in Low-A Lake County's 4-2 win over Great Lakes. He scattered two hits and four walks in the 77-pitch outing.
It was a solid Midwest League debut for Oviedo, who was summoned to Lake County after accruing a 1.88 ERA and 61:10 K:BB in 48 innings with short-season Mahoning Valley. A 2015 amateur signee out of Venezuela, the 19-year-old right-hander boasts a workhorse frame (6-foot-4, 180 pounds) and a promising arsenal that includes a fastball that occasionally hits the upper 90s (and plays up thanks to the extension he gets from his long arms) and a developing slider and changeup.
