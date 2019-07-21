Oviedo was placed on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Lake County with lower-back soreness.

This has been a really disappointing year for Oviedo, who came into the season with a chance to break out as one of the game's top young pitching prospects, but has been unable to transfer last year's short-season success against Low-A hitters. He has a 5.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 72:40 K:BB in 87 innings.