The Indians selected Rzepczynski's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

After being released by Seattle in early June, Rzepczynski inked a minor-league deal with Cleveland two weeks later and made just six appearances in the minors before getting the call back to the big leagues. Rzepczynski will be used almost exclusively in lefty-on-lefty matchups for the Tribe; he's held opposing left-handers to a .222/.295/.303 batting line for his career.

