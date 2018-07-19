Indians' Marc Rzepczynski: Outrighted to minors
The Indians outrighted Rzepczynski to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Rzepczynski will stick around in the Cleveland organization as relief depth after going unclaimed off waivers earlier this week. The 32-year-old has allowed left-handers to hit .258/.361/.387 against him this season, a rather unimpressive line for a pitcher billed as a LOOGY.
More News
-
Indians' Marc Rzepczynski: Bumped from 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Marc Rzepczynski: Added to big-league roster•
-
Indians' Marc Rzepczynski: Signs minor-league deal with Cleveland•
-
Marc Rzepczynski: Released by Seattle•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: DFA'd by Mariners•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Solid in Tuesday's appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...